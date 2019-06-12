Karan Johar’s upcoming horror film to have Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles?

NET Bureau

Karan Johar, who has produced films in romance genre till now, is ready to dive into the horror scene. The filmmaker took to Instagram to tease his fans with a poster of an announcement about an upcoming horror film.

The poster read, “Dharma Productions is anchoring a new franchise of fear. 15th November 2019. Sea you soon.” Along with the poster, he wrote, “Film announcement on Monday! STAY TUNED!” He tagged Apoorva Mehta, writer Bhanu Pratap Singh and director Shashank Khaitan in the post.

Going by the poster, it seems the film, to be announced on Monday, will be a sea-based horror film.

The film will be directed by Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan.

While the filmmaker and the producers haven’t shared any further detail about the film, the buzz has it that the film will star Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. In January this year, it was reported that Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar are going to team up for a horror film. It was said that the film will be directed by Shashank Khaitan’s assistant Bhanu Pratap Singh, who was also tagged in the post.

There were also reports that the film is supposed to be based against the backdrop of an abandoned ship on the shore. Since the post insinuates at sea with hints like “‘sea’ you soon” and Dharma Productions is ‘anchoring’ a new franchise of fear, it seems it is the same project with Vicky and Bhumi.

Also, recently, Vicky Kaushal got injured on the set of a horror film he was shooting in Gujarat. The actor suffered a fracture on his cheekbone and got 13 stitches. According to reports, he was filming an action sequence in a ship on a night shoot. The film is being directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh.

Source: India Today