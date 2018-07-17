Karatekas from Arunachal Take Part in Thailand Open Karate-Do Championship

Nine karatekas of Arunachal Pradesh will take part in the Thailand Open Karate-Do Championship to be held at Huamark Indoor Stadium, Bangkok, from 18 to 22 July.

The team includes Tachi Bagang, Agung Paffa, Apu Kamchi, Kamku Tallo, Amanso Pul (men), Minam Tekseng, Niaimun Mara, Lipin Ete, and Mui Ama.

While Lipin will participate in both sub-junior (12 years) kata and kumite events, the rest will take part in kumite in their respective weight categories.

Arunachal Karate Do Association (AKA) technical director S Deben, general secretary Bulang Marik and vice-president Marli Ette are on the team as coach, technical official, and official respectively.

The team will be leaving from Itanagar on Tuesday for Bangkok.

- The Arunachal Times