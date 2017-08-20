Karawan-e-Mohabbat to be Flagged off from Assam on September 4

Karawan-e-Mohabbat, an east to west rally of peace loving citizens of India, will be flagged off from Assam on September 4 next.

This was announced by former bureaucrat-turned-peace activist Harsh Mander at a meeting convened at Gauri Sadan in Guwahati on Friday.

The rally aimed at promoting peace, brotherhood, and understanding among the people of the country will start in Assam, traverse through Jharkhand, Karnataka, Delhi, Rajasthan, and culminate at Porbandar in Gujarat on October 2, coinciding with the birthday Mahatma Gandhi. Aman Biradiri and Centre for Equity Studies have initiated this move.

Interacting with the media, Harsh Mander said, “Some developments in recent years are reasons for anxiety. They are poisoning the society and promoting lynching of innocents and mob attack due to suspicion. These are bad in themselves, but what is worse is the silence of the civil society on these issues.”

Mander termed it as “Poison of Silence” and said that it had to be eradicated from the society for saving India from decay and disaster.

Prof Monirul Hussain, former Head of Political Science Department, Gauhati University, who chaired the meeting, expressed the opinion that we need to develop0 the courage to speak in favour of love and brotherhood like Mahatma Gandhi did in the wake of communal riots following the Independence of India in 1947.

Ananta Kalita, Prof Dilip Bora, Haidor Hussain, Prof Rituraj Kalita, Hafiz Ahmed, Ankur Tamuli Phukan, Inam Uddin Ahmed, Gurpreet Singh and other representatives of the civil society took part in the discussion following the deliberations. Everyone present resolved to extend support to make the Carawan-e-Mohabbat a big success,

Harsh Mander, an activist, works with survivors of mass violence and hunger, as well as homeless persons and street children. He is the Director of the Centre for Equity Studies and a Special Commissioner to the Supreme Court of India in the Right to Food case. He is associated with various social causes and movements, and writes and speaks regularly on issues of communal harmony, tribal, dalit and disabled persons’ rights, the right to information, custodial justice, homelessness and bonded labour. Earlier Harsh Mander worked in the Indian Administrative Service, serving in the predominantly tribal states of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh for nearly two decades.