Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 02 Jun 2019

Northeast Today

Kargil War Veteran Who was Declared Foreigner by a Tribunal in Assam Loses Police Job

Kargil War Veteran Who was Declared Foreigner by a Tribunal in Assam Loses Police Job
June 02
15:50 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Mohammed Sanaullah, the Kargil war veteran who was declared a foreigner by a tribunal in Assam recently, has been discharged from his job as a Sub Inspector of the Assam Police’s Border Branch, it was announced on Saturday.

The discharge order cited the ruling of a Foreigners’ Tribunal at Boko in Assam’s Kamrup district declaring Sanaullah as a foreign national.

“M Sanaullah was discharged from service and is deprived from all the facilities as government servant with reference to order of the Foreigners’ Tribunal that declared him as a foreign national of post 25-3-1971,” said the discharge order issued by the Assam Police.

Sanaullah was detained earlier this week and sent to a detention camp in Goalpara district. His family had already filed a petition in the Gauhati High Court challenging the order passed by the Foreigners’ Tribunal declaring him as a foreign national.

The police have also seized the uniform and other kit allotted to him.

Sanaullah’s advocate Sahidul Islam said they have filed a petition challenging the order passed by Foreigners’ Tribunal on Friday. “We have sufficient documents to prove his Indian identity,” he added.

Assam’s Directorate of Sainik Welfare (DSW) has also come forward to provide legal assistance to Sanaullah, who served in the Indian Army for 30 years and upon retirement as Honorary Captain in 2017 took up a job with the Assam Police.

Born in July 30, 1967 to Mohammed Ali, a resident of Kalahiklash village under Boko area in Kamrup, he, as per records, joined the Indian Army in 1987. He also received a Presidents’ Certificate in 2014 for his promotion to a Junior Commissioned Officer with effect from 2012.​

Source: News18

Tags
assamDSWKargil war vateranNRC
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.