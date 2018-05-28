Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 28 May 2018

Northeast Today

Karnataka Congress MLA Dies in Road Accident

Karnataka Congress MLA Dies in Road Accident
May 28
13:06 2018
Newly-elected Karnataka Congress MLA Siddu Nyamagouda passed away in a road accident at Tulasigere cross near Bangalore on early Monday morning.

The MLA was returning to his constituency Jamkhandi from Goa. He was one of the 78 Congress MLA that were elected to the Karnataka Assembly in May 12 polls.

The incident occurred after the left tyre of the Innova car, in which he was travelling, burst and the car smashed into a wall. Nyamagouda represented the Bagalkot Lok Sabha constituency and was the minister for coal in the central cabinet.

Karnataka Congress tweeted a condolence message after the death of the lawmaker. “Deepest condolences on the passing away of our senior leader and Jamkhandi MLA, Shri Siddu B Nyamagouda. The Congress party stands by his family in this hour of grief,” the tweet read.

-ANI

Karnataka Congress MLA, Siddu Nyamagouda
