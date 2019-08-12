Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 12 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

Kashmir: Eid prayers held at Mohalla mosques amid restrictions, Curfew reimposed

August 12
10:56 2019
NET Bureau

 Curfew was reimposed in Srinagar on the eve of Eid, even as the administration listed several measures taken to restore normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. Huge deployment of security forces, concertina wires and barricades were back on the roads and public movement was curbed on Sunday. At several places, police asked vendors to close their stalls and return home.

A senior police officer told the sources that Eid prayers may not be allowed at Jamia Masjid and Eidgah, which see the biggest Eid gatherings in the Valley. “We have made plans to deploy security forces in the Valley on Monday. We are keeping our fingers crossed,” said the officer. “I am conscious of the fact (that) it needs a lot more for a normal and enjoyable Eid. We are trying to reduce inconveniences and ease facilities. Just had an elaborate meeting with Imams for prayer arrangements. Visited venues,” tweeted Shahid Choudhary, District Magistrate, Srinagar.

On Friday, prohibitory orders were relaxed for the first times since the security lockdown following the government’s decision to revoke the special status and bifurcate it into two Union Territories. However, by Sunday afternoon, J&K Police vehicles were seen driving around parts of Srinagar, announcing that curfew had been re-imposed.

Source: The Indian Express

Entertainment

