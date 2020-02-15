Kashmir: Former IAS Officer Shah Faesal Booked Under Public Safety Act

NET Bureau

Former IAS officer Shah Faesal, who has been in detention since August last year, has been booked under the controversial Public Safety Act (PSA).

Earlier, three former chief ministers — Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti — and other top-rung political leaders were booked under PSA after the completed six months in detention.

Faesal was earlier booked under Section 107 of CrPc.

Senior Peoples’ Democratic Party leader Naeem Akhtar was also booked under the Public Safety Act. National Conference General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar and senior PDP leader Sartaj Madni, uncle of Mehbooba Mufti, have also been booked under the PSA.

Faesal had quit the administrative services last year in January and floated his own political party — Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement.

In August last year, Faesal was stopped from taking a flight to Istanbul at the Delhi airport and was flown back to Srinagar where he was detained.

The controversial Public Safety Act allows detention for up to two years without a trial for people above the age of 18.

Faesal had criticised the “unprecedented” lock-down in the Valley with its eight million population “incarcerated” like never before post the removal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, provided under Article 370.

Source: Outlook India