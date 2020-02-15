Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 15 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

Kashmir: Former IAS Officer Shah Faesal Booked Under Public Safety Act

Kashmir: Former IAS Officer Shah Faesal Booked Under Public Safety Act
February 15
11:43 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Former IAS officer Shah Faesal, who has been in detention since August last year, has been booked under the controversial Public Safety Act (PSA).

Earlier, three former chief ministers — Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti — and other top-rung political leaders were booked under PSA after the completed six months in detention.

Faesal was earlier booked under Section 107 of CrPc.

Senior Peoples’ Democratic Party leader Naeem Akhtar was also booked under the Public Safety Act. National Conference General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar and senior PDP leader Sartaj Madni, uncle of Mehbooba Mufti, have also been booked under the PSA.

Faesal had quit the administrative services last year in January and floated his own political party — Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement.

In August last year, Faesal was stopped from taking a flight to Istanbul at the Delhi airport and was flown back to Srinagar where he was detained.

The controversial Public Safety Act allows detention for up to two years without a trial for people above the age of 18.

Faesal had criticised the “unprecedented” lock-down in the Valley with its eight million population “incarcerated” like never before post the removal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, provided under Article 370.

Source: Outlook India

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.