Katem Yomso Memorial Veteran Football Tournament begins

NET Bureau

The PVFC beat Eleven Hunters 4-0 in the opening match of the Katem Yomso Memorial Veteran Football Tournament (KYMVFT) played at the football stadium here in East Siang district on Wednesday.

A total of 12 teams are participating in the tournament.

Sponsored and organized by the Mongol Yomso Foundation in association with the East Siang Football Association, the tournament will be an annual event.

Katem Yomso was a prominent social worker of the area and donated lands for establishment of Balek and Mirku secondary government schools and homeopathic dispensary in Balek area.

Earlier, the tournament was kicked off by PWD SE Tapi Darang. Addressing the players, Darang advised them to maintain discipline and sportsman spirit throughout the tournament. He said that sporting activities foster unity, friendship and team spirit.

Veteran football player Tamat Gamoh spoke about the importance of games and sports to stay physically fit, healthy and mentally sound.

MYS chairman Mongol Yomso appealed to the district administration to provide a plot of land in the market area to construct a ‘casualty room’ with toilet facility in memory of his father Ketem Yomso.

Shi-Yomi Olympic Association president Alling Pinggam, Rtd Group Captain (IAF) M Panging Pao, DSO Nada Apa, senior citizen Obing Yomso and soccer-lovers witnessed the opening match.

Source: The Arunachal Times