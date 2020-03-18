Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 18 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Katju slams former CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Katju slams former CJI Ranjan Gogoi
March 18
13:25 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Web Desk

Retired Supreme Court Judge Markandey Katju on Tuesday slammed former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi for his Rajya Sabha nomination.

Responding fiercely on the nomination of Gogoi in the Rajya Sabha, Katju tweeted, ““I have been a lawyer for 20 yrs and a judge for another 20. I hv known many good judges & many bad judges. But I have never known any judge in the Indian judiciary as shameless & disgraceful as this sexual pervert Ranjan Gogoi. There was hardly any vice which was not in this man.”

Earlier in January Katju came down heavily on Gogoi, and remarked him as “rascal and a rogue”, in response to the SC’s decision to reinstate a woman employee who was dismissed after accusing Gogoi of sexual misconduct.

The nomination of ex-CJI has drawn sharp criticism from several former judges, including Kurian Joseph, who said taking up post-retirement positions “demeans” the independence of judiciary.

Gogoi, who headed benches that pronounced several key judgements including in the sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case, was on Monday nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the government.

Tags
Markandey KatjuRanjan Gogoi
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.