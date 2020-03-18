Katju slams former CJI Ranjan Gogoi

NET Web Desk

Retired Supreme Court Judge Markandey Katju on Tuesday slammed former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi for his Rajya Sabha nomination.

Responding fiercely on the nomination of Gogoi in the Rajya Sabha, Katju tweeted, ““I have been a lawyer for 20 yrs and a judge for another 20. I hv known many good judges & many bad judges. But I have never known any judge in the Indian judiciary as shameless & disgraceful as this sexual pervert Ranjan Gogoi. There was hardly any vice which was not in this man.”

Earlier in January Katju came down heavily on Gogoi, and remarked him as “rascal and a rogue”, in response to the SC’s decision to reinstate a woman employee who was dismissed after accusing Gogoi of sexual misconduct.

The nomination of ex-CJI has drawn sharp criticism from several former judges, including Kurian Joseph, who said taking up post-retirement positions “demeans” the independence of judiciary.

Gogoi, who headed benches that pronounced several key judgements including in the sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case, was on Monday nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the government.