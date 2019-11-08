Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 08 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Kaun Banega Crorepati: ‘Boycott KBC’ trends over Chhatrapati Shivaji answer option, Sony expresses regret

Kaun Banega Crorepati: 'Boycott KBC' trends over Chhatrapati Shivaji answer option, Sony expresses regret
November 08
18:59 2019
NET Bureau

Sony TV has expressed regret for referring to Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as only ‘Shivaji’ on the Wednesday episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. Many on Twitter demanded a ban on the show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, with the hashtag ‘#Boycott_KBC_SonyTv’ trending on Friday.

Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane also demanded an apology from the entertainment giant for “disrespectful” reference to Shivaji Maharaj. Rane said, “@sonykbc10 has insulted (Shivaji Maharaj) by referring him in first person singular form. It should tender apology at the earliest.” Issuing a warning, he said, “If they delay it (apology) further, the show will not have any life line to continue further.”

Sony tweeted on Friday that the reference was “inadvertent” and expressed regret. “There was an inaccurate reference to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during Wednesday’s KBC episode, due to inadvertence. We deeply regret the same and being mindful of the sentiments of our viewers have carried a scroll expressing regret during our episode yesterday. #KBC11,” a tweet by the channel said.

Source: Hindustantimes

Tags
Chhatrapati Shivaji MaharajKaun Banega CrorepatiKBCShivajiSony Television
