Thu, 20 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

Kaziranga Security will be Enhanced: Assam Forest Minister

Kaziranga Security will be Enhanced: Assam Forest Minister
December 20
16:28 2018
NET Bureau

Assam Forest and Environment Minister Parimal Suklabaidya visited Kaziranga National Park (KNP) and said security of the park will be enhanced.

The minister’s visit followed the killing of an adult male rhino in the park’s Bagori Range on last Sunday.

Officials said the incident took place in the Bhalukjan area of the Bagori Range. The carcass was found with its horn removed. This is the sixth incident of poaching in KNP in 2018.

“The poachers disguised themselves as tourists,” said the minister on Wednesday.

The carcass of the rhino was first spotted by a tourist who was out on an elephant ride.

“We will increase the manpower strength in the KNP soon,” the minister said.

Source: IANS

Image Source: Google

