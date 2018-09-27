KBC Season 10 Gets its First Crorepati from Assam

The most famous quiz game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) got its first crorepati winner of 2018. The season 10 of KBC which kick-started from 3rd September has shown numerous talented contestants along with the most suited host of the show Amitabh Bachchan who has been hosting the show for the past 9 years.

Binita Jain, from Athgaon, Guwahati, who is a teacher by profession is the first crorepati of KBC season 10. The episode will be telecasted on October 2, 2018.

Sony Entertainment Television shared a small promo of the episode on their official Facebook page. The video has been captioned as, “Gyaan ke iss duswe adhyaay mein mil gayin hai humein peheli Crorepati. Par kya usse bhi aage jeet paayengi Binita ji? Dekhiye #KBC ka Saptkoti Episode, 2 October ko aur uski yeh ek jhalak aaj iss exclusive FB premiere mein. Reminder ke liye yahan click karein. Amitabh Bachchan.”

In the promo, Binita is shown to face the final question which if answered correctly could make her win the ultimate prize of Rs 7 crore.