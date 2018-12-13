KCR Takes Oath as Telangana CM

NET Bureau

K Chandrasekhar Rao, who led the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to a landslide victory in the Telangana elections, has sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Telangana for a second consecutive term.

He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor ESL Narasimhan at 1:34 pm at Raj Bhavan.

The newly-elected legislators elected KCR as the TRS legislature party leader on Wednesday (December 12). The newly-elected MLAs met at Telangana Bhavan, the TRS headquarters, and took the decision unanimously, the party sources said.

After the meeting, the TRS chief told reporters that since the Election Commission has to issue a Gazette notification, the constitution of a full-fledged cabinet may take few days.

In the December 7 assembly elections, the TRS had won 88 seats in the 119-member House. Chandrashekar Rao was re-elected from Gajwel in Siddipet district by a margin of 58,290 votes.

Why KCR took oath at 1:34 pm?

KCR was supposed to take oath as Telangana CM at 1.30 pm. However, he postponed his oath-taking ceremony by four minutes, because the ‘muhurat was better’.

Laxmi Narayan Acharya, the man behind the change of the time, advised KCR about the “auspicious” time, citing a certain “Rajayoga”.

SOURCE: India Today

Image Credit: The News Minute