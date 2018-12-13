Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 13 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

KCR Takes Oath as Telangana CM

KCR Takes Oath as Telangana CM
December 13
14:13 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

K Chandrasekhar Rao, who led the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to a landslide victory in the Telangana elections, has sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Telangana for a second consecutive term.

He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor ESL Narasimhan at 1:34 pm at Raj Bhavan.

The newly-elected legislators elected KCR as the TRS legislature party leader on Wednesday (December 12). The newly-elected MLAs met at Telangana Bhavan, the TRS headquarters, and took the decision unanimously, the party sources said.

After the meeting, the TRS chief told reporters that since the Election Commission has to issue a Gazette notification, the constitution of a full-fledged cabinet may take few days.

In the December 7 assembly elections, the TRS had won 88 seats in the 119-member House. Chandrashekar Rao was re-elected from Gajwel in Siddipet district by a margin of 58,290 votes.

Why KCR took oath at 1:34 pm?

KCR was supposed to take oath as Telangana CM at 1.30 pm. However, he postponed his oath-taking ceremony by four minutes, because the ‘muhurat was better’.

Laxmi Narayan Acharya, the man behind the change of the time, advised KCR about the “auspicious” time, citing a certain “Rajayoga”.

SOURCE:  India Today

Image Credit: The News Minute

Tags
KCRTelangana CM KCRTelangana Elections
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.