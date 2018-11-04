Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 04 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Kedarnath Lands in Controversy

Kedarnath Lands in Controversy
November 04
20:30 2018
NET Bureau

The correlation between controversy and new releases seems to be the norm these days. Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer latest Bollywood movie Kedarnath has elicited a passionate response from the priests of the shrine town.

Alleging that the movie propagates ‘love jihad’, (term used to describe reported campaigns under which Muslim men target women belonging to non-Muslim communities for conversion to Islam by feigning love), they have demanded a ban.

Hindustan Times reports that Vinod Shukla, chairman, Kedar Sabha, an organisation of the priests based in Kedarnath, said, “We will launch an agitation if the movie is not banned as we have been told that it hurts the Hindu religious sentiments by promoting ‘love jihad’.”

He also went on to speak about ‘vulgar dance sequence’ choreographed around the Kedarnath shrine.

The Abhishek Kapoor directorial revolves around the floods that hit Kedarnath in 2013.

Ajendra Ajay, a state BJP leader and part of Uttarakhand BJP’s media relations team had earlier tweeted, marking CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi and asking him to impose a ban on the film. He says that the poster “shows the hero, a Muslim carrying the heroine, a Hindu in a palanquin with the Kedarnath shrine as the backdrop.”

“Couldn’t the director find a single Hindu name or character for the main lead?” he asked.

SOURCE: Yahoo

Abhishek KapoorKedarnathKedarnath FloodsSara Ali KhanSushant Singh Rajput
