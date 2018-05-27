Keep Environment Safety in Concurrent List: Tripura CM Urges Centre

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has urged the central government to keep the conservation and protection of environment in the Concurrent List of constitution instead of only in the Union List, an official said on Saturday.

Addressing the 13th meeting of the standing committee of the Inter State Council (ISC) in Delhi on Friday, Deb said: “Both Central and state governments are equally responsible for the conservation and protection of environment. Hence, this subject must be kept in the Concurrent List of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution instead of the Union List only”.

The Chief Minister said in forest-rich states like Tripura, there are comparatively lesser land availability for undertaking developmental activities such as agriculture and industrial activity.

“Tripura must be adequately compensated for their efforts to maintain and enhance forest cover in the state. The 15th Finance Commission must give adequate weight age to this factor while determining devolution formula of central funds to the states,” a statement quoted him as saying.

In Delhi, after the ISC meeting, the Chief Minister met the Union Communications Minister of State (Independent Charge) Manoj Sinha and raised the issue of the requirement of cost-effective and reliable internet facilities in Tripura and assured internet connectivity to all the Gram Panchayats (GPs).

According to the release, Sinha told Deb all GPs which were not covered during the first phase of Bharat Net project (first phase covered about 85 per cent of the GPs in the state) have been taken up in the second phase of the project and the Ministry of Communications is committed to completing this task at the earliest.

Deb also met Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and requested him to provide assistance to upgrade Gymnasium facilities at Netaji Subhash Regional Coaching Centre (NSRCC) in Agartala to match the international standards.

“The Chief Minister also requested the Union Minister to provide some essential equipment in NSRCC as demanded by ace gymnast Dipa Karmakar. Rathore assured the full support of his ministry in this regard,” the release added.

