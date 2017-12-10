Keep Northeast Peaceful: Intelligence Bureau Chief Tells New Police Officers

Intelligence Bureau Chief Rajiv Jain on Saturday noted that India’s northeastern states are relatively peaceful and urged newly-trained police officers to ensure peace prevails in the region.

“The northeast region has witnessed a lot of disturbances in the past. Fortunately, during the past few years, the area has been relatively quite peaceful… gradually people have develop to a vested interest in peace,” he said in his address during the passing out parade at the North Eastern Police Academy at Umsaw Khwan, 25 km from Meghalaya capital Shillong.

Urging the newly-trained police officers from across the northeastern states, as well as a cadet from Andhra Pradesh Police Service, Jain said: “It is your responsibility to ensure that peace remain and people’s believe and trust in peace continues. For that is where the key to development of the region lies.

“With the government’s Act East Policy You are the threshold of transformative change and you have to play an enabling role.”

The 35 trainees of the 42nd batch include 14 Deputy Superintendents of Police including three women officers, nine Inspectors, eight Sub-Inspectors, and four jemadars.

The trainees included 25 from Nagaland, six from Manipur, 2 from Mizoram and one each from Arunachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

-IANS