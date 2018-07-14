Keep Pasighat Clean and Beautiful: East Siang DC

“Stray animals roaming around the streets continue to be a menace for Pasighat. It causes accidents and keeps spreading dirt on the roads. After expiry of term of civic body, district administration would step up its drive against stray animals. Everyone can contribute to maintaining the beauty and cleanliness of the centurion city. The smart denizens should come forward and join in the effort to ensure our streets, office and residential areas, market places, schools and colleges, public places etc are safe, tidy and looking beautiful.” This was stated by the East Siang Deputy Commissioner cum Administrator Tamiyo Tatak while holding a meeting with PMC and DUDA officials in the office conference hall, in Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday.

Tatak advised the citizens to keep constant vigil on illegal dumping and asked to minimize litter by reporting dumped rubbish/ decomposing garbage. Community based organizations and students unions should organize no-littering campaign by maintaining a pristine image for healthy living and attract visitors, he added.

The DC directed the house to constitute a local action cum monitoring committee under the chairmanship of the CEO Smart-City, A Morang. The committee would frame necessary guidelines and assign tasks suits to the township in maintaining cleanliness and stray animal control, instructed the DC.

The meeting was attended by the CEO (Smart City) A Morang, ADC(Hq) Tatdo Borang, engineers of PMC and UD.