Tue, 14 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Kerala becomes first state to challenge Citizenship Act in SC

January 14
12:19 2020
NET Bureau

The Kerala government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act and has sought to declare it as ultra vires of the Constitution.

In a suit filed in the apex court, the Kerala government has sought to declare that the CAA 2019 is violative of Article 14 (Equality before law), 21 (Protection of life and personal liberty) and 25 (Freedom of conscience and free profession, practice, and propagation of religion) of the Constitution as well as violative of the basic principle of secularism enshrined in it.

Source: Deccan Chronicle

