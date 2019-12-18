Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 18 Dec 2019

Northeast Today

Kerala capital gets first beauty parlour run by inmates of Poojapura Central Prison

Kerala capital gets first beauty parlour run by inmates of Poojapura Central Prison
December 18
16:19 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Now, the public can avail quality beauty services at lower rates with ‘Freedom Looks’, a men’s beauty salon manned by inmates of Central Prison, Poojapura, donning the role of beauticians. The parlour was inaugurated on Monday by Rishiraj Singh, Director-General of Prisons and Transport Commissioner R Sreelekha.

The initiative is part of the various rehabilitation programmes taken up by the Prison Department for the prisoners. Earlier, the prison had caught the attention of the public for its unique and successful initiatives which range from food business to garment production.

An unused building located near the jail was renovated for Rs 9 lakh, turning it into a well-furbished parlour equipped with facilities. This is the second beauty parlour in the state which is manned by the prison inmates after the Phoenix Freedom Xpressions at the Central Prison in Kannur.
“The idea was mooted by Sreelekha. Although there was a shortage of funds, we have been able to make the beauty parlour a reality. The money collected from this initiative will go to the welfare fund for prisoners which will help in starting more online services,” said Rishiraj Singh. A petrol pump each manned by prison inmates will also start functioning in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Kannur and Kozhikode, he said. The proposal to construct 10 new jails is also on cards.

Sreelekha said: “The inmates are very talented and they are being trained by the officers at the prison. After completing their tenure, they are likely to get jobs outside. We also hope to open a women’s beauty parlour soon.”

Twenty-two inmates were given training in the beautician course. “The inmates will be employed at the salon on shifts. We have given more priority to those who have basic skills like hair cut, hair dyeing, spa, manicure, pedicure and facial,” said Ratheesh R C, assistant superintendent, Grade 1, Central Prison, Poojapura.

The public can avail all types of cosmetics-related services at the parlour. “We also plan to have a separate area for senior citizens who can avail services such as manicure and foot massage,” said Rishiraj Singh.

Source: New Indian Express

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.