Kerala HC Allows 2 Women to Live Together After Supreme Court’s Verdict on Section 377

Days after the Supreme Court decriminalised draconian Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), saying, “History owes apology to the LGBT community,” a Division Bench of Kerala High Court on Tuesday, September 25, allowed a 24-year old girl to live with her 40-year-old woman partner. The Bench was hearing a petition filed by S Sreeja, 40, who hails from West Kallada of Kollam district. According to a report by The Indian Express, Sreeja in her petition mentioned that she wanted to live with her partner Aruna of Neyyattinkara, who has been in the illicit custody of her parents.

She further told the court that the duo started living together in August this year, following which her partner Aruna’s parents, had registered for a missing case. After the case was filed, Aruna was produced in the court in Thiruvananthapuram, as reported by The Indian Express.

Despite court’s order to set Aruna free, her parent’s defiantly forced her to stay with the family. Due to dire circumstances, the petitioner said Aruna was admitted to a mental hospital, where she once again acquianted with the petitioner.

However, the Hospital administration did not allow Aruna to go with the petitioner, following which she filed a habeas corpus in the high court.

The result of her struggle was announced by Division Bench of C K Abdul Rahim and Narayana Pisharadi. Her partner Aruna in the court said that she wants to live with the petitioner.

The decision comes after a sigh of relief for the LGBT community, which has been combating for a perennial period against the British era colonial law Section 377.

- newsx