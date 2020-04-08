Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 08 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

Kerala youth take up David Warner’s challenge, over 50 tonsure head to support medical staff

Kerala youth take up David Warner’s challenge, over 50 tonsure head to support medical staff
April 08
16:17 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Even though Australian super batsman David Warner wished for a challenge from Indian captain Virat Kohli to shave off the hair on his head, it has been accepted by youths and children at a Kerala village.

Warner decided to do that in support of those working on the COVID-19 front and said that the last time he did such an act was when he made his debut for Australia, years back.

But youngsters in Kodiyathur village in Kozhikode district decided to take up the challenge and by now 50 youths have tonsured their hair off.

And the news is that it’s now spreading to nearby villages also who have started to do the same.

“We decided to do it on our own using trimmers as we felt we need not venture out to take the abreak the chain’ campaign,” said a youth, whose head was ashining’ bright.

Source: The New Indian Express

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.