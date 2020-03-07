Kevin Pietersen to attend Kaziranga fest

Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen, who is on a visit to Kaziranga for making a documentary on rhino conservation, will attend the Kaziranga festival on March 12.

The cricketer and nature lover will take part as the guest of honour at the opening ceremony of the four-day Kaziranga Festival, 2020 in the morning on March 12.

The festival being organised under the aegis of Bokakhat subdivisional civil administration in association with the departments of Environment and Forest, Tourism, Panchayat and Rural Development, Agriculture and Horticulture of the Assam government along with Numaligarh Refinery Ltd will be inaugurated by Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya. Agriculture Minister Atul Bora will also attend the opening ceremony.

The festival, being held after a gap of 11 years in Kaziranga, will focus on the participation of villagers of fringe areas in conservation of flora and fauna of the world heritage site.

Throughout the festival, several workshops on conservation of wildlife along with sightseeing tours will be organised in which several experts and students will take part.

The schedule also includes various traditional games, photography competition, open session, quiz, drama and cultural programme.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will attend the open meetings to be held on March 13 and 14, respectively.

Source: The Assam Tribune