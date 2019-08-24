Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 24 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

Rural workers from Arunachal win national awards

August 24
11:38 2019
NET Bureau

The Khagam ICDS project in Changlang district and the Lumla-Zemithang ICDS project in Tawang district have won the Poshan Abhiyan awards in the ‘team category of Anganwadi workers, ASHAs, ANMs, and Anganwadi helpers + lady supervisors (AAAA+LS)’.

Supervisor Tenzin Chotton and ANM Moina Tayem from the Lumla-Zemithang project, and AWW Zoremi Chamchang, AWH Tiknem Mossang and Supervisor Tanmey Mossang from the Khagam project received the awards from Union Women & Child Development (WCD) Minister Smriti Irani in a function organized by the WCD ministry here on Friday.

The Poshan Abhiyaan is a centrally-sponsored scheme of the WCD ministry and was launched by the prime minister in 2018. The main aims of the program are to reduce stunting in children (0-6 years) @ 2 percent per annum; reduce under-nutrition (underweight prevalence) in children (0 to 6 years) @ 2 percent per annum; reduce low birth weight @ 2 percent per annum; reduce the prevalence of anaemia among young children (6-59 months) @ 3 percent per annum; and reduce the prevalence of anaemia among women and adolescent girls @ 3 percent per annum.

The national awards are given to various components under the Poshan Abhiyan, such as ICDS CAS implementation, capacity building, convergence and behavioral change, community mobilization, and overall excellence in implementation at the state, district and block levels.

For the awards, the whole country is divided into four groups, and Arunachal falls under Group III, along with all other northeastern states, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir.
Each winning team receives an incentive of Rs 2.50 lakhs.

Source: The Arunachal Times

