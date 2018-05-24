Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 24 May 2018

Northeast Today

Khandu Announces 15 Cr for Forest Dept, 200 Forest Guard Posts

May 24
21:43 2018
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday chaired the meeting of the state’s senior forest officers at PCCF office, Itanagar.

Addressing the review meeting, the Chief Minister spoke on the need to regularize the illegal harvesting of medicinal plants. As these plants are predominantly of wild origin, hundreds of species are now threatened with extinction because of over-harvesting and destructive collection techniques, he said.

To stop unsustainable levels of harvesting and to devise a mechanism so that farmers can grow endangered medicinal plants for sustainable income, the Chief Minister appealed the department to bring out a policy to legalise such trade and to enable the state to earn revenue out of it.

Responding to department grievances, he announced fund of Rs 15 crore for forest regeneration works in the state. He also announced to create 200 posts of forest guards to strengthen the department to monitor and tackle wildlife related crimes besides sanctioning of 10 numbers of vehicles.

He congratulated the Bugun community for winning the India Biodiversity Award 2018 in the “Conservation of wildlife species” category conferred by the National Biodiversity Authority (NBA).

He said government alone cannot protect the nature and encouraged the local communities to come forward in preserving Mother Nature of Arunachal Pradesh. He further suggested use of innovative practices and technology for conservation of biodiversity.

