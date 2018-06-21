Khandu Assures Support to Strengthen Indian Red Cross Society Arunachal Branch

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has assured all support of the state government to strengthen the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) of Arunachal branch to build its organisational capabilities to promote health care and in providing assistance during relief and emergencies in the state.

This assurance came when members of the IRCS of Arunachal branch called on Pema Khandu on Thursday led by its Honorary Secretary Dr Emi Rumi and Vice Chairman Tomi Ete.

The Chief Minister assured that IRCS will be made operational in all districts and the deputy commissioners who are the district president of IRCS in their respective districts will be instructed to carry out the task at the earliest.

He said IRCS would be of great assistance especially during natural calamities and emergencies with the creation of its district branches.

The Chief Minister further assured to provide financial support for repair and renovation works of an old type IV quarter identified at Naharlagun to be used as office building for IRCS.

He said the organisation urgently requires an office building to carry out its daily activities smoothly. IRCS Vice Chairman earlier briefed the Chief Minister on the recent activities of the organization.