Thu, 17 May 2018

Northeast Today

Khandu Congratulates Newly Sworn in CM Yeddyurappa

Khandu Congratulates Newly Sworn in CM Yeddyurappa
May 17
21:06 2018
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has conveyed his wishes and congratulations to the newly sworn in Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa, who took over as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka on Thursday morning by Governor Vajubhai Vala.

“I extend my heartiest congratulations to you on the historic and resounding victory of Bharatiya Janata Party in the Karnataka Assembly elections. BJP’s massive victory and stupendous performance in Karnataka signals that the party’s ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’ and development agenda for the country has won the hearts of the people,” Khandu said in a congratulatory message to Yeddyurappa on Thursday.

Khandu observed that the Bharatiya Janata Party has achieved a pan-India image through its dedicated efforts to reach out to all sections of people and the victory in Karnataka is a reaffirmation of the faith and trust people of India have on the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National BJP President Amit Shah.

“I am confident that Karnataka will scale new heights of development under your experienced and able stewardship,” Khandu added.

0 Comments

