Khandu Congratulates PM Modi, Shah for Resounding Victory

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday extended his congratulation to PM Narendra Modi, National BJP president Amit Shah and party workers of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya for the resounding victory in the Assembly elections held recently in these states.

BJP’s massive victory and stupendous performance in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya signals that the party’s ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’ and development agenda including its pro-Northeast agenda has won the hearts of North East people. The party has also achieved the pan India image through it’s dedicated efforts to reach out to all sections of people, said Khandu.

He also said the election victories in the Northeastern states are emphatic reaffirmation of the faith and trust people of India have in PM Modi.

The Chief Minister said when it comes to Northeast, the Prime Minister has always accorded great importance to its development. Under his leadership the region is no more neglected and marching ahead in all development spheres.

He also congratulated National General Secretary Ram Madhav, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, MoS Home Kiren Rijiju and other parry workers for their hard work in bringing victory for the party.