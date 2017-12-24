Khandu Congratulates the People of Pakke-Kessang & Likabali for Reposing Faith on BJP

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has congratulated the people of Pakke-Kessang and Likabali Assembly constituencies of East Kameng and Lower Siang districts respectively for reposing faith on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by giving the mandate to its candidates in the by-elections held on Thursday.

Terming the victories as a perfect Christmas gift to the party as well as the state government and the center, Khandu assured to reciprocate the gesture in the truest sense.

“This Christmas celebration has become all the more special. People of the two constituencies (Likabali and Pakke-Kessang) have shown that they are with good governance and development. They have witnessed the changes brought in by the BJP government and have therefore bestowed their confidence on the party under the leadership of Prime Minister NarendraModi. By electing BJP nominees they foresee accelerated development of their respective regions,” Khandu said in a statement on Sunday evening.

BJP’s B R Waghe edged past his rival of INC, former deputy chief minister KamengDolo by 479 votes in the 12thPakke-Kessang assembly by-polls in a straight contest. While in the four-pronged contest for the 28thLikabali assembly seat BJP’s KardoNyigyorvoted 3461 against his nearest rival of PPA, GumkeRiba, who got 3156 votes.

Khandu reiterated that the by-elections were fought by the party on development and clean governance plank – the sole objective of the BJP since it formed the government in the state – which was well received by the electorates. He profusely thanked the people who came out to vote and voted for BJP. He also congratulated both the winners – B R Waghe and KardoNyigyor – and expressed confidence that they would live up to the expectations of their respective electorates and become inalienable assets for the party.

Wishing the people on Christmas eve, Khandu reminded that December 25 is also the ‘Good Governance day’ and a time to reiterate and re-affirm the pledge to give the people good, friendly and accessible governance.

Meanwhile, Khandu congratulated all the Opposition parties and their candidates for successful conduct of the by-elections. He said candidates of all opposition political parties and an Independent fought the elections with true sportsmanship spirit and due to their cooperation the state government could oversee a successful conduction of the elections.