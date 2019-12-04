Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 04 Dec 2019

Northeast Today

Khandu Conveys Wishes on the occasion of Podi-Barbi

Khandu Conveys Wishes on the occasion of Podi-Barbi
December 04
15:53 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu has conveyed best wishes and greetings to the people on the joyous occasion of Podi-Barbi festival, celebrated by the Adis of Shi-Yomi district in particular.

In a festival message this evening, Khandu expressed hope for a good harvest this season and prayed for well-being and good health of all sentient beings.

“May the Podi-Barbi (a cricket-like migratory insect) bring good news, prosperity and a bumper harvest. And may we all rejoice in the indigenous revelry of our Adi brothers and sisters,” Khandu said.

Hailing the Adis for jealously preserving their traditions and culture, the Chief Minister emphasized on promoting indigenous languages by encouraging youngsters to speak in their native tongues.

“Our identity depends upon our culture and our culture survives on our mother-tongues. Let this Podi-Barbi strengthen our bond with our roots. On this auspicious occasion, I pray Goddess Miti-Mita for a happy and prosperous Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu added.

Tags
Pema KhanduPodi Barbi
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.