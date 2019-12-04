Khandu Conveys Wishes on the occasion of Podi-Barbi

NET Bureau

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu has conveyed best wishes and greetings to the people on the joyous occasion of Podi-Barbi festival, celebrated by the Adis of Shi-Yomi district in particular.

In a festival message this evening, Khandu expressed hope for a good harvest this season and prayed for well-being and good health of all sentient beings.

“May the Podi-Barbi (a cricket-like migratory insect) bring good news, prosperity and a bumper harvest. And may we all rejoice in the indigenous revelry of our Adi brothers and sisters,” Khandu said.

Hailing the Adis for jealously preserving their traditions and culture, the Chief Minister emphasized on promoting indigenous languages by encouraging youngsters to speak in their native tongues.

“Our identity depends upon our culture and our culture survives on our mother-tongues. Let this Podi-Barbi strengthen our bond with our roots. On this auspicious occasion, I pray Goddess Miti-Mita for a happy and prosperous Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu added.