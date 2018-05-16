Khandu Expresses Grief over Demise of Akho Wangsa Due to Electrocution

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed shock and grief over the demise of Akho Wangsa, casual worker of Power department who died due to electrocution at Borduria village on Tuesday.

The deceased along with three others were installing new electric posts when they met with the unfortunate accident. Those who sustained severe injuries are being treated at Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh and are said to be in critical condition.

While extending condolences to the bereaved family members, the Chief Minister announced ex-gratia relief to the next of kin as per the laid down norms. He also wished speedy recovery of the injured.

Meanwhile, Khandu cautioned officials and workers engaged in maintenance and construction of high voltage power lines to maintain extreme caution so that such unfortunate incidents do not reoccur.