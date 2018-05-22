Khandu Expresses Grief over Demise of Sena Medal Awardee Wanghian Lowang

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed grief over the sudden demise of Sena Medal awardee, Wanghian Lowang and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members. Lowang, resident of Mokttowa village in Tirap district, was a soldier in the 6 Assam Regiment and was on leave at his village.

“I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of a brave son of the soil, who despite hailing from a remote village in Arunachal Pradesh, had donned the soldier’s uniform and guarded the nation against its enemies. Late Lowang will be always remembered for his service to the nation and remain a pride of Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu said in a message on Tuesday evening.

He hailed Late Lowang for his exemplary bravery shown during an intense gun-battle with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on 14 August, 2009 for which he was awarded with the coveted Sena Medal by the Indian Army.

“People of Arunachal Pradesh are true patriots and this has been exemplified by our youths joining the Indian Army and carving a niche with their sheer neglect to personal safety in defending the country’s safety. Late Lowang has proven it for the umpteenth time,” Khandu added.

He expressed gratitude to the village of Mokttowa village for producing a brave patriot like Late Lowang and asserted the family members, the village and Tirap should be proud to have Late Lowang as one of their own.

Khandu said the people of Arunachal stands in solidarity with the bereaved family members at this time of grief and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Reportedly, Late Lowang succumbed to a fatal heart attack on Monday. He was supposed to join his company on May 25.