Khandu Inaugurates 6MW Shaikangchu Hydro Project in Tawang

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday inaugurated the 6MW Shaikangchu Small Hydro Electric Project (SHEP) at Gongkhar village, Tawang in Mukto constituency in presence of MoS Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju, RWD Parliamentary Secretary Jambey Tashi and Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi.

The Chief Minister in his speech said the Shaikangchu SHEP is the biggest project undertaken by department of hydropower in the state and congratulated the officials for successfully completing the project.

“The hydel will supply electricity to 27 villages around Mukto circle and power surplus generated will be supplied to Tawang headquarters,” said Khandu.

He said the completion of Shaikangchu SHEP marks the culmination of an initiative that started in 2007 by former CM late Dorjee Khandu to make Tawang a power surplus district.

“Tawang today has 14 numbers of hydel stations with total installed capacity of 11.41MW developed by hydropower department. With commissioning of Shaikangchu SHEP, the power generating capacity will be enhanced to 17.41MW,” said Khandu.

The Chief Minister said the development of small hydroelectric project will benefit underdeveloped rural areas by improving their living condition and informed that Shaikangchu project will generated revenue of Rs 8 crore annually.

Rijiju also spoke on the occasion. The welcome address was delivered by hydropower Chief Engineer Lipe Ete. A yak dance was presented by artistes from Gongkhar village to celebrate the occasion.