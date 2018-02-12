Khandu Inaugurates Artificial Football Turf at Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday inaugurated the ‘Artificial Football Turf’ at Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy, Itanagar in presence of his cabinet colleagues, Sports Parliamentary Secretary Nyamar Karbak, legislator colleagues and officials from the sports department.

Earlier on his arrival at the football ground, the Chief Minister was given a rousing reception by students of Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy.

He met the Arunachal football team that represented the state in the Junior (U-19) National Football Championship for BC Roy Trophy held this year. The Chief Minister congratulated the team for making it to the semi-finals, where they had lost to Jharkhand.

The Chief Minister later kicked off an inaugural friendly football match played between CM XI and the Arunachal Football Association, which was won by the latter with 3-2 goals.

The scheme for the artificial football turf was approved in 2010-2011 under Panchayat Yuva Krida aur Khel Abhiyan (PYKKA) for Rs 450 lakhs during former Chief Minister late Dorjee Khandu.

The centre in that year also approved Rs 500 lakhs for Hockey AstroTurf for Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy. About 75% work is completed for Hockey AstroTurf and is expected to complete by the end of this month, as per the department source.