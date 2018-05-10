Khandu Inaugurates Arunachal’s Biggest Solar Plant

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday inaugurated the 1-MWp grid connected solar photovoltaic power plant at Energy Awareness Park in Itanagar in presence of Power Minister Tamiya Taga and APEDA Chairman Wanglam Sawin.

Stated to be the largest solar power plant in the state, it is built at the cost of Rs 8.50 crore by APEDA with incentive grant under 13th finance commission.

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of APEDA in making use of solar power to generate energy and in feeding power to the grid, which will cut down energy costs.

He said, “As the world grapples with global warming, the use of renewable sources of energy is the best way to prevent it” and emphasized on activities, which are environment friendly.

He said under the able leadership of PM Modi, the country is looking towards green energy and slowly phasing out use of non-renewable sources of energy.

He encouraged the govt departments on use of solar power and assured support of the state government in initiatives that are environment friendly.