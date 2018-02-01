Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 02 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Khandu Inaugurates Arunachal’s First Shamanic Centre

Khandu Inaugurates Arunachal's First Shamanic Centre
February 01
21:17 2018
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday inaugurated the ‘Mipi Pene Centre’ – the state’s first Shamanic centre.

Conceptualized by Rajya Sabha MP Mukut Mithi, the ‘Mipi Pene’ known, as ‘the place for Shamans’ in Mishmi dialect will be a place for Shamans to perform and offer their priestly service.

The Chief Minister took round of the museum to inspect its facilities.

The centre has a hall for the Shamans to perform where they will be engaged permanently to offer priestly service to the people. This is to meet the rising demands for Shamans.

It also will act as training centre for those who want to master the art and skills of Shamanism.

Speaker Tenzing Norbu Thongdok inaugurated the Igu museum. Exhibits of the museum include shamanistic items, costumes, ritual items, shaman clothes and information on different types of rituals performed by the Shamans.

Mipi Pene CentreMishmiMishmi dialectShamanicShamanic centre
