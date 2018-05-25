Khandu Inaugurates PMKVY Training Centre in Itanagar

In a bid to provide skill-based training for the youth in order to make them employable, the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) training centre was inaugurated by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu in Itanagar on Friday in presence of Skill Development Parliamentary Secretary Jambey Tashi.

The Chief Minister also flagged off another skill-based training programme for the youths to be conducted at Kolkata. The youths left for Kolkata by bus soon after the flag off ceremony.

As many as 240 students are undertaking the tourism and hospitality course conducted by Orion Edutech at Itanagar and another 60 at Kolkata centre. The Govt of Arunachal through department of skill development and entrepreneurship is sponsoring the training programme.

“Through the skill-based courses, we hope to provide employability to persons who are not academically qualified,” said the Chief Minister.

Addressing the flag off meeting, he said the government is aiming to provide the youth with high-end skill programme so that they can have decent jobs and income.

A sum of Rs. 20 crore has been allocated under a new scheme Chief Minister Yuva Kaushal Yojana with a target to provide high-end training to 1000 students in one year, informed the Chief Minister.

The CM emphasized that skill should be the basis of employment in govt departments where workers are required to have certain skills. He also said to capitalize on tourism and other revenue sectors we need skilled manpower.

The Chief Minister informed that under the proposed smart village programme, youths in the villages will be provided training on skill development. About 100 villages will be chosen for smart village programme and in 10 villages the project will be immediately launched after signing of MoU with the University of Berkely, California.

He also emphasized that government needs to give greater importance to skill development and assured to depute a regular Minister to manage the skill department efficiently.

The Chief Minister further said the state government will monitor and keep complete information on the progress of training programme at Itanagar and Kolkata centre.