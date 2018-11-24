Khandu Inaugurates Projects in Dirang Constituency

N ET Bureau

In a big development push in Dirang constituency, Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated a slew of projects in Dirang on Friday in presence of MoS Home Kiren Rijiju and State BJP President Tapir Gao.

He inaugurated RCC hostel building for boys & girls of govt higher secondary school, Dirang, improvement of 12km Sangti-Khasso road, Steel truss bridge over shashirong river, Government Polytechnic of Dirang, RCC school building for Govt Middle School, Thembang, 20km BRTF road to Broksarthang via Lubrang (stage 4), 13 km Namsu to Cher road (stage 1), 4.73km Dirang village-Morshing road to Showda (stage 2), Primary Health Centre Thembang and RCC storm water drainage system at Nadipahar area under Dirang township.

Chief Minister also inaugurated the working and unemployed women hostel for Dirang, improvement of road network at Dirang, EWS housing project at Dirang under RAY, residential school for Mandala Phudung, Residential School at Rama camp, Residential School at Thembang and Vendor market at Dirang.

He also laid the foundation stone for office of the executive engineer (E) of Power department, transmission divison – I at Dirang, augmentation of water supply to Dirang, providing water supply at Chug, Namsher, Nishithang, Barchu and Donglok including construction of 33kv express line from Dirang to Jang.

Rijiju inaugurated the upgradation of govt middle school secondary school (model school) of Rama camp, improvement of road from 9 mile point of Bomdila-Tawang road to Salari-Nafra road (phase 1) and upgradation of govt middle school to secondary school of Dirang village. He also laid the foundation stone for tourist lodge for Sangti and Khasso, CHC building (Block – B) of Dirang, PHE and WS division office building at Dirang, providing water supply to old Dirang and renovation, modernization and improvement of T&D system i/c sub-station of Bhalukpong, Kalaktang, Dirang and their adjacent areas.

Addressing a development meeting, Chief Minister said the inauguration of 29 projects is a sign of progress and appreciated the impressive teamwork by public leader and govt officers. He said the team Arunachal government appreciates quality work and will not tolerate any form of corruption.

He said Arunachal has walked enough in wrong path and the present team Arunachal government is determined to set the course right. He said the scheme ‘Sarkar Aapke Dwar’ launched by the state government is having positive effect on the govt officers. He said the govt officers have expressed happiness that they are able to serve people in a better way and are able to derive job satisfaction.

Chief Minister said state government is giving big push for development of all sectors particularly in tourism. He said the only focus is now to have good policies and informed that state government is drafting a film policy and tourism policy. He also said private sectors are investing in unprecedented scale in tourism sector.

On the occasion other dignitaries such as MoS Home, State BJP President Gao, Advisor to CM Japu Deru, MLA Kumsi Sidisow, MLA Mama Natung and local MLA Phurpa Tsering also spoke.

Later the Chief Minister paid a visit to the UNESCO world heritage centre declared Thembang fortified village.