Khandu Launches Arunachal Pradesh CM Dashboard

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday launched the ‘Arunachal Pradesh CM Dashboard’ that will help the state government to monitor the execution and implementation of various development projects and schemes of the Centre and the State Government.

“The web-based real-time monitoring system will help us in assessing the performances of each districts and the departments and in ensuring effective delivery of services and faster decision making,” Khandu said during the inaugural session.

“This project was one of the few initiatives I had undertaken after taking over as Chief Minister with the objective to curtail corruption and to bring in efficiency by shifting to digital mode,” said the CM.

He said “old system of paperwork incurs huge costs and delays that cuts down the efficiency of the government” and appealed the govt officers to make the dashboard the ultimate repository point to access all informations and datas related to government departments.

The Chief Minister said initially only three departments – education, health and agriculture have their database integrated with the CM dashboard and urged all the other departments to follow suit.

He urged the departments to be proactive and responsive in providing timely and updated datas as and when required in the dashboard to make the project serve its intended purpose.

The CM suggested on having reliable and appropriate key performances indicator (KPI) to assess performances across the state that can have different performances level in different sectors due to varying nature in population, topography, availability of cultivable lands etc.

Khandu also suggested that the information in the dashboard should be made available to the public too without restricting it for the authority alone. “This will help the public to directly monitor the performances of each departments and overall of the government,” said the CM.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Chief Secretary Satya Gopal also spoke.

IT Special Secretary Prince Dhawan presented a powerpoint on working manual of the CM dashboard.

The CM dashboard project commenced on 10th Nov 2017 and the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for IT & E-Governance (SCITeG) and department of IT & communications were entrusted to develop and maintain the automated centralised web based dashboard.