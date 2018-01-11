Khandu Launches ‘CM’s Adarsh Gram Yojana’ at Kombo Tarsu Village

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday launched the ‘Chief Minister’s Adarsh Gram Yojana’ at Kombo Tarsu village, located 15 km away from Aalo headquarters.

Earlier the Chief Minister also inaugurated the newly constructed Circle Office at Kombo. Later addressing a public meeting at Kombo Tarsu football ground, the Chief Minister informed that the newly inaugurated Circle office has been made fully functional with sanctioning of required number of manpower. The Circle Office was first notified in 2012.

The CM congratulating the people of Kombo Tarsu for being chosen as Adarsh Gram, appealed for efficient use of funds. He said as per Adarsh Gram Yojana, each constituency receives Rs 1.5 crore. He suggested dovetailing of schemes to take maximum benefit from other rural development schemes for improving the infrastructure in the village.

He said the state government is focusing to improve the work culture and to generate resources on its own so that dependency in New Delhi can be reduced. He said several reforms are on cards and informed that his team of officials has already started the work to bring out several such policies to curb corruption and to bring in transparency and efficiency. He emphasized on efficient monitoring team and said that for development to come in we must eradicate corruption. He appealed the district administration for making regular surprise checks to see if works are being executed as per norms or not.

The Chief Minister informed that state government has taken several steps to bring transparency. He said information on schemes is all made available in public domain. He informed that state government all major corruption cases are being handed over to CBI, SIT and SIC for fair and efficient investigation.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is always ready to assist the state in its development but said that if we want to go hand in hand with him, corruption must be checked first. He informed that PM is likely to visit Arunachal soon and would announce several important schemes for the state.

The Chief Minister appealed the villagers to stop indiscriminate hunting of wild species. He said the village is rich in biodiversity and must be preserved for overall well being and for the region to attract tourists. He further appealed the villagers to maintain harmony and not create enmity in the name of politics.

On one point memorandum submitted by village committee, the CM assured to start funding for CC pavement of roads for Kombo circle from this financial year.

Deputy Speaker Tumke Bagra, Tourism Parliamentary Secretary PD Sona, WCD Parliamentary Secretary Gojen Gadi, SYA Parliamentary Secretary Nyamar Karbak, APEDA Chairman cum Aalo East MLA Jarkar Gamlin and MLAs Pakgna Bage and Kardo Nyigyor were present on the occasion.