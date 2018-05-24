Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 24 May 2018

Northeast Today

Khandu Launches Volleyball Event Under ‘Khelo Itanagar’

Khandu Launches Volleyball Event Under ‘Khelo Itanagar’
May 24
10:59 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday kicked off the ‘Khelo Itanagar’, a booth level committee volleyball tournament organized here by local BJP mandal.

RD Minister Alo Libang, Parliamentary Secretaries PD Sona, Phosum Khimhun and Tesam Pongte were also present.

About 1092 male and female members are participating with total team of 91.

Speaking at the function, the CM said PM Modi lays great emphasis on health of the youths to build new India by 2022. He said under Modi, the country has got big boost in sports through ‘Khelo India’ campaign.

The CM also said the main message of ‘Khelo India’ is to inculcate discipline through sports. He said person who play regular sports are found to be discipline in nature and have positive mindset.

Speaking about the state govt’s initiative in sports, the CM said four new outdoor stadiums are nearing completion at Daporijo, Ziro, Pasighat and Itanagar. He also said state government has launched a sports policy which was long overdue. As per the policy, Olympic bronze winner will get Rs 1 crore, Silver medalist Rs 2 crore and Gold medalist Rs 3 crore.

He also informed that state govt will soon sanction 1000 posts in state civil police and requested the sportsperson to apply for govt jobs through sports quota.

Tags
Khelo Itanagar
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.