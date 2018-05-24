Khandu Launches Volleyball Event Under ‘Khelo Itanagar’

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday kicked off the ‘Khelo Itanagar’, a booth level committee volleyball tournament organized here by local BJP mandal.

RD Minister Alo Libang, Parliamentary Secretaries PD Sona, Phosum Khimhun and Tesam Pongte were also present.

About 1092 male and female members are participating with total team of 91.

Speaking at the function, the CM said PM Modi lays great emphasis on health of the youths to build new India by 2022. He said under Modi, the country has got big boost in sports through ‘Khelo India’ campaign.

The CM also said the main message of ‘Khelo India’ is to inculcate discipline through sports. He said person who play regular sports are found to be discipline in nature and have positive mindset.

Speaking about the state govt’s initiative in sports, the CM said four new outdoor stadiums are nearing completion at Daporijo, Ziro, Pasighat and Itanagar. He also said state government has launched a sports policy which was long overdue. As per the policy, Olympic bronze winner will get Rs 1 crore, Silver medalist Rs 2 crore and Gold medalist Rs 3 crore.

He also informed that state govt will soon sanction 1000 posts in state civil police and requested the sportsperson to apply for govt jobs through sports quota.