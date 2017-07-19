Arunachal CM Launches Wi-Fi at State Civil Secretariat

Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s vision for making go digital took a step forward with the launch of Wi-Fi Local Area Network (LAN) at the State Civil Secretariat in Itanagar in a simple function on Wednesday.

With this the ‘power center’ of the state government has become wireless and in the process achieved the distinction of becoming the first Secretariat in the country to be fully under wireless coverage enabling end-to-end wireless connectivity in all its four blocks.

Khandu congratulated the officials of state Information Technology and National Informatics Center (NIC) for the milestone in record time of two weeks (besides the four months in planning and designing) and expressed confidence that the set-up would overhaul work culture in the civil secretariat.

“With the civil secretariat going wireless I foresee seamless and smooth communications between ministries and departments and accelerated work delivery to the people,” Khandu remarked.

He said this was a positive step towards fulfilling the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a ‘Digital India’ and is a big contribution from Arunachal Pradesh by becoming the first to have a secretariat with this digitalized facility.

Reiterating his commitment to provide wi-fi facilities to citizens too, Khandu said soon the state capital complex (Itanagar-Naharlagun) will have specific wi-fi zones where citizens will get free accesses.

He advised the IT department to coordinate with departments like power, Home, etc to select specific zones in and around the capital that can be turned to free wi-fi zones. The Chief Minister however cautioned against misuse of free access to wi-fi internet and asked NIC to put in place a mechanism for secured connectivity and misuse of data on offer.

“Our government, from day one, has focused on digitalizing all its offices with the sole motto of rooting out corruption. Paperless working system once in place will ensure transparency and accountability and leave no space for corruption. For this to happen the Government needs the cooperation of its officers as well as the citizens,” Khandu said.

He also suggested sensitizing all officers and officials of the secretariat on the latest facility and its advantages besides informing visitors the process of accessing free wi-fi while in the secretariat premises. Parliamentary Secretary for IT Phurpa Tsering termed the development as a ‘game changer’ in the work set-up of the government, which he said is a big step for a small state. He too emphasized that the connectivity should be secure and free from hackers as important government communications would be on cloud.

State Council for IT & e-Governance Chairman Gabriel D Wangsu hoped this is a step towards Arunachal Pradesh becoming the ‘Silicon Valley’ of the North East. He said the best thing about paperless offices is that it would ensure transparency and accountability and lauded Khandu for his commitment to root out corruption from governance through such initiatives.

Earlier, Special Secretary IT Prince Dhawan, through a power point presentation, explained that the new facility will provide seamless internet connectivity to secretariat officials anytime anywhere within the secretariat premises and enable them to access e-governance applications through wifi enabled devices.

Conceived in December 2016, the wireless LAN project comprises state-of-the-art 5th generation CISCO wireless access points with 1 Gbps bandwidth in each of the four blocks powered by 10 Gbps NIC backbone link. The secured network can offer connections to up to 6000 employees while 500 visitors can access it at one go. While officials can get access through their official (NIC) email ids, visitors have to access through the SWAGAT mode that generates an OTP for login in. The 157 access points installed across the secretariat premises would allow round the clock wifi access to officials and 8 hours per day to visitors.

“Interestingly, the Delhi NIC unit that provides wifi connectivity in some of the ministries there has decided to replicate our design and project for offices at Delhi,” Dhawan informed.

So far, the department of IT and Communications has implemented nine projects under digital Arunachal mission of the state government within a span of one year. These, besides the one launched today, are wi-fi connectivity at Dera Natung Govt College, Itanagar, e-Office, Jeevan Pramaan, e-Cabinet, CPGRAM, centralized monitoring system of employees and pensioners of Audit & Pension Department, e-ILP and CM Helpline (No 155250).

The launching ceremony was attended by Food & Civil Supply Minister Kamlung Mossang, AH & Veterinary Minister Dr Mahesh Chai, Advisor to CM Tai Tagak, Chief Secretary (in Charge), Finance Commissioner, other top bureaucrats and officials of IT & Communications and NIC.