Khandu Lays Foundation Stone for Rhododendron Park in Tawang

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for Rhododendron Park in Tawang in presence of RWD Parliamentary Secretary Jambey Tashi, local MLA Tsering Tashi, PCCF Omkar Singh, Commander of 190 Mt Brigade Brigadier MP Singh and others

He also carried out plantation drive of different varieties of Rhodos. Tawang is home to 50+ different varieties of Rhodos.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the park will not only add to the scenic enhancement of the city, but will also offer an opportunity for conservation of Rhodo Species, which are under serious threat due to various ongoing road and land acquisition projects by the Army and BRO.

He said once Tawang district was home to about 100 species of rhododendron but has been reduced to only 50+ species due to construction activities in border areas.

Stressing on the role of Army and BRO in preservation of Rhodos, the Chief Minister requested them to sensitize their men in carrying out conservation effort of this endangered species as the high altitude border areas are beyond the reach of forest officials.

The forest officials present briefed the Chief Minister on the features of the park.

The park will be built in a total area of 1.15 ha and will be partly funded under BADP program. Around 30+ species of rhododendrons will be planted and conserved. Also terrace cutting will be done to raise the beauty and scenic component.

The park will also have modern nursery, information center on rhododendron, resting sheds, vehicle parking facility, public toilet facility, signage and lightings and iron security gate.