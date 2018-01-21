Khandu Lays Foundation Stone for Smart City in Pasighat

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday laid the foundation stone for Smart City at the IGJHS School playground in Pasighat.

The Chief Minister said at investment of Rs 1534 crores, the core element of infrastructure development of smart city would include adequate electricity and water supply, sanitation and solid waste management, efficient urban mobility and public transport, robust IT connectivity and safety and security of citizens particularly of women and children in a glittering ceremony held to celebrate the occasion.

The Chief Minister said the people of Arunachal will always remain thankful to the central government for approving two smart cities for the state – Pasighat and Itanagar despite being a small state. He said such gesture shows the great concern and affection PM Narendra Modi has for the state.

“Established in 1911, Pasighat, along with 97 other cities, had been selected for the first round of the smart city race in 2016. Pasighat, with a population of around 25,000, was the only town from Arunachal Pradesh to figure in the list of third round and this is the result of the team effort of the local community, administration and public leaders. I salute the people of Pasighat for their hard work and determination,” said the Chief Minister and added that he was always hopeful that Itanagar, too, would be selected as a smart city, which is now fulfilled.

“It is the effort of ‘Team Arunachal’ due to which even after being small state we are capable of gaining two smart city.”

The CM appealed the people to avail optimum benefits under the project and join hands with the government cutting across political affiliations. He informed that the centre had offered fund for smart city mission in the ratio of 50:50 and a delegation was led by him to request the PM to adopt the 90:10 ration – 90% by the central government and 10% by the state considering the feeble economy of the Northeastern states. The PM responded positively and assured to examine the matter, informed the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minster hoped that the smart city project should become a reality and not remain only on papers. The big challenge in smart city mission is the implementation part. He appealed the people of the historic town to discourage bandh culture and fight against all odds in making Pasighat people friendly and crime-free city to realize the long-felt dream of turning Pasighat into a smart city.

While highlighting other developmental issues, Khandu said that the present government has given special emphasis on road communication including establishment of ALG and railway connectivity and 12 locations have been chosen for survey which needs public supports to transform into reality.

He also informed that all exercise to shift divisional offices of engineering departments to their respective zones are being completed and list of officials are being kept ready to be posted. He said that as a result Central Zone offices of PWD and Power dept are being established at Pasighat.

Gaining Smart City aim will only be fulfilled if the people become smart, I was hopeful that the Itanagar will also come in the smart city list which is also fulfilled said Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of State (Home). The efforts of the state government, Pasighat Municipal Council, the MPs, legislators and especially that of the citizens of the state and Pasighat in particular helped to achieve the goal.

Union MoS Home Kiren Rijiju, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Urban Housing & Municipal Affairs Minister Nabam Rebia, local MLA cum Parliamentary Secretary (DM) Kaling Moyong, Minister (RD) Alo Libang, Minister (Power) Tamiyo Taga, Advisor to CM Lombo Tayeng, Loksabha MP Ninong Ering, Parliamentary Secretaries, MLAs, State BJP President Tapir Gao, PMC Chief Councilor Kaling Doruk were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein speaking on the occasion said, the resources of state must be kept in mind while formulating the project at micro level, government have discussed with central government for funding 90 : 10 share as in the scheme there is option of 50 : 50.

Urban Housing & Municipal Affairs Minister Nabam Rebia in his brief speech has expressed hope Smart City project will bring bumper and visible development at Pasighat and his ministry will extend all possible help and cooperation in this regard.

Kaling Moyong in his welcome address briefed the gathering on the the hard work by PMC, administrators and public that helped achieve Smart City with prompt support of the CM, Union MoS for State and Urban Housing and Municipal Affairs Minister. Taking privilege, he highlighted various completed and ongoing projects like infrastructure development and maintenance of JNC, Sirpo Water Project, outdoor stadium etc. Smart City project is a joint venture of public-private participation and we should not be content with arrival of the project, but should be able to develop the skills so that the opportunities opened up by it are fully utilized,” he said.

Loksabha MP while congratulating the people said that union government should consider special financial supports to Arunachal Pradesh and in this regard he had met the then Union Urban Housing Minister V Naidu and written several letters to him and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He however asked the people to take every issue seriously so that development issues are not hampered.

State BJP President Tapir Gao recalled the great contribution of forefathers who had donated land century ago to establish Pasighat. He appreciated the leadership of Narendra Modi at centre and Pema Khandu in the state. He described the clean and transparent administration and policies of the BJP ruled government in the country appealed the people to be partner of development.