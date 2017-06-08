Khandu Vows to Make Arunachal Open Defecation Free by 2018

From being the 3rd dirtiest city to become the 216th cleanest city of India in just one year is a significant achievement, made by the state capital complex; this was stated by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. Chief Minister further appreciated the ‘Team Arunachal’ motto adopted by the Itanagar Municipal Council (IMC), capital administration, NGOs and individuals for making the Itanagar neat and clean.

“I have been always saying milestones are reached working in a team. IMC has proved it in a year! My salute goes to all involved,” Khandu said, adding, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had launched the Swach Bharat Abhiyan in 2014, was seriously taken by state governments and the difference can be physically witnessed countrywide.”

Khandu informed that the Prime Minister is serious with all schemes and programmes announced and has made it mandatory for the Chief Ministers to submit reports on actions taken and achievements made once in two months. “With Modiji as the Prime Minister things have changed. There is a drastic change in work culture. Even if I am the Chief Minister, under him (Modi) I have to work as any other officer.”

The Chief Minister also announced that by 2018, Arunachal Pradesh will become an open defecation free state of the country. “PHE department is implementing the programme and will ensure the target. Sanitation is not only the responsibility of the government, the IMC or the district administration but also the citizens.”

In this regard, he called upon each and every individual to take responsibility of keeping their surroundings clean and help the system work efficiently. “The state capital is the face of Arunachal. Do we want it dirty?”

Meanwhile, Khandu promised full support and cooperation to IMC in all its endeavours and urged the Council members to utilize the funds granted judiciously.

Speaking on the same line, deputy chief minister Chowna Mein suggested on creating civic sense amongst the citizens and called for the leaders to set examples. “If leaders, officers and responsible citizens exemplify their civic sense first, common people will follow.”

Mein further reminded Gandhiji had emphasized the importance of sanitation years ago and we are learning now. He called all to follow the advice of Gandhiji and pledge to keep the surrounding clean.