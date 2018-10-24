Khango led NSCN (K) against impersonation

NET Bureau:

Khango led NSCN (K) through its MIP has issued a statement cautioning against those criminal elements engaged in extortion and taxation drive by “masquerading” as NSCN members in and around Dimapur and Kohima.

It, therefore, asked the concerned donors, sympathisers, business establishments and government departments to exercise caution and not to entertain any such elements unless they bear the authentication of the finance committee, GPRN.

Meanwhile, MIP said that Lt. Col.Tokhuvi has been “terminated” from financial assignment from Zunheboto district and in his place Maj. Aviho has been appointed. All concerned are therefore requested to deal with the new assignees accordingly and not to entertain any other henceforth.

