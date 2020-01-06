Khelo India youth games: Nearly 50,000 spectators can enjoy various sport disciplines daily

NET Bureau

In the Khelo India youth games, beginning in Guwahati on Friday, nearly 50 thousands spectators can enjoy various sports disciplines daily.

Participating in an AIR talk show last night, Mission Director of Samagra Shiksa, Shamsher Singh and Sports and Youth Welfare Director Dharma Kanta Mili said that, the games would have world class venues. Mr. Singh said that Fit India zones to be set up at all the venues for the spectators.

Mr. Mili said that the special arrangements have been made for elderly persons and Divyangs or differently abled persons during the games.

