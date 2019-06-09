Khonoma declares ‘Green Practice in its village jurisdiction’

NET Bureau

KOHIMA: The Khonoma Students’ Union (KSU) organized a program on 5th June and was declaredKhonoma as a Green Practice Village. The green practice in the village is a product of the Green Village initiationin continuation and redressal of the same goals. This is a product where on April 22, this year, KSU held a talk with 15 village organizations to discuss ways on beautification and to maintain ‘green’ environment in the village. It was decided to ban some of the most used plastic in picnic and gatherings as well during shopping such as plastic carry bags, packaged drinking water bottles, and Styrofoam cups and plates.

The programe was conducted in the presence of ShriKoviMeyase, CEO, Kohima Smart City Development Ltd & Administrator, KMC as the special guess speaking on the occasion he recalled how the village was recognized by the government in 2005 for its conservation efforts, notably the Khonoma Nature Conservation&Tragopan Sanctuary (KNCTS) and was termed as the first Green Village in Asia. Meyase maintained that Khonoma has had a rich history and that the trend to continue to be at harmony with nature, is praiseworthy and called upon the village to strive hard in its endeavor so that it can set an example for the neighboring villages as well.

Meyase expressed his hope that the ‘green practice’ is there to complement the already existing protection of flora and fauna. He maintained that it is his hope that the initiative is one where the youngsters are now ready to carry on the task laid by their forefathers in establishing the village for protection of its resources. He called upon all the various organizations to contribute towards the initiative to make it a reality.

Since the Green Village project started in 2005, till now, the students are responsible for cleaning the village once in every month, though the students are able to clean within the village, ‘cleaning campaigns’ outside the periphery of the village becomes constrained due to lack of financial aids. However, with the ‘green practice’ the students’ union tries to cover up the whole Khonoma jurisdiction.

Now if someone wish to come to Khonoma one should carry its own water bottle and they can refuel their water bottle in any house in the village, also using of disposable cups and plates in its jurisdiction is now restricted so one should bring its own cups and plates or can even hire from the village which the village keep cups and plates for hire.

The task for ‘Green Practice’ will be undertaken by the student body and any ‘defaulters’ who are caught will be penalized with community service or even to the extent of Fine.

Via: Pelevizo Meyase