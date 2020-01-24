Kickboxers from Arunachal called on CM Khandu

NET Bureau

About 16 kickboxers from Arunachal called on Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday under the banner of Kickboxing Association of Arunachal (KAA).

Chief Minister lauded the achievements of the players who brought laurels to the state in various national and international championships.

Chief Minister said his government would give its best for development of all sports in Arunachal and lauded the KAA’s contribution in development of Kickboxing in the state.

Chief Minister extended his best wishes to the players from Arunachal who will be participating in the Wako Indian Open International Kickboxing Tournament-2020 slated to held in New Delhi from 9 to 13 February.

The KAA during the meeting gave away appreciation letter to Chief Minister and also presented him a Kickboxing Jersey of the Association.