KIIT University to Confer Honoris Causa to IBSD Director Prof. Sahoo

The director of Imphal based Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD), Prof. Dinabandhu Sahoo will be conferred the Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) Honoris Causa by Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University, deemed University during the 14th Annual Convocation of the University, for his scientific achievements and contributions in the field of bio-resources and sustainable development.

Honoris Causa is usually conferred on an individual for their outstanding contribution in any field.

Prof. Sahoo has the distinction of being the first Indian student to visit Antarctica in the year 1987-88, as part of the team which laid the foundation for India’s permanent station, Maitri, which is still standing tall , even after 30 years in extreme climatic conditions where the temperature can go down to -89 degrees Celsius. He also has the distinction of travelling to all 7 continents and 5 oceans within a record time of 18 months way back in 1987-88.

During his long standing career spanning over three decades, he has travlled to over 50 countries and has also worked at the Smithsonian Institution, Washington DC, USA as an INSA-JSPS Fellow. He has also been instrumental in launching India’s First Cherry Blossom Festival for Peace, Prosperity and Sustainable Development. Besides publishing several high quality papers in international journals, he has published 11 books and produced 2 documentary films.

Three months back, he was also elected fellow of the prestigious National Academy of Sciences-India (NASI) and he was also elected honorary fellow of the Biotech Research Society of India (BRSI). He has also received the India Sustainability Leadership Award in the field of Sustainable Development and has been featured amongst India’s 20 social entrepreneurs in the best selling book ‘I Have a Dream’, which has been translated into several Indian languages.

The honorary D.Sc. Honoris Causa degree will be conferred upon him in the presence of several eminent personalities, including Nobel laureates from abroad.

Prof Achyuta Samanta, who is the founder of KIIT and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences, and who is also the General President of the Indian Science Congress, has also congratulated Prof. Sahoo for this achievement. It is important to mention that the 105th Indian Science Congress will be held in Manipur during March 2018, under the Presidentship of Prof Samanta.

Prof. Sahoo dedicated his award to the people of North East India for their cooperation and help.