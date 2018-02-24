Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 24 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

King Kangba Memorial to be Developed as a Heritage Site

February 24
11:59 2018
Manipur Art and Culture Minister L. Jayantakumar Singh announced that the memorial site of King Kangba at Kangmong will be developed as a Heritage Site of the State.

A ministerial team on Thursday paid an inspection visit at Kangmong of Nambol under Konthoujam Constituency of Imphal West where the last rite of King Kangba is believed to have been performed.

Speaking to the media,Jayantakumar said that the Government will soon develop the memorial site to a Heritage Site of the State and promote it as a tourist destination.

“King Kangba is very popular to us for his contributions to the State of Kangleipak during his Kingship. He introduced the Game of Polo which is now being played in many countries as a popular game. Kangmong is also a place where the First Polo (Sagol Kangjei) is believed to have been played during his reign i.e. 1405-1359 B.C.,” the minister said.

The Minister added that Kangdrum, Kangjei, Kanghu, Kangpot, Kang, etc. is also considered to have been derived after his name.

